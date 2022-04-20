Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma to the head. Bevily (left) and Jurayah’s father, Morris (right), are currently facing capital murder charges in her death. - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT(KNOE)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The trial for a Claiborne County woman accused of killing her stepdaughter will be moved to a new location.

According to court documents, the murder trial of T’Kia Bevily, which was initially going to take place in the Claiborne County Circuit Court on May 2, will now happen in the Monroe County Circuit Court.

In October 2017, 14-month-old Jurayah Smith died due to blunt force trauma to the head. Bevily and Jurayah’s father, Morris, was arrested and charged with capital murder in 2019 after it was learned that Smith was in their custody when she died.

Bevily was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder in January 2021, but her conviction was overturned after a judge found out a juror was related to the victim, resulting in Bevily getting a new trial.

In the documents, Bevily made a case for a change of venue by showing proof of prejudgment of the case and grudge toward her, claiming that she would not have a fair trial in Claiborne County.

The move was ordered by Claiborne County Circuit Court Judge Tomika H. Irving during a pretrial hearing that was held in Claiborne County Tuesday.

Bevily’s trial is still scheduled to happen on May 2 at 9 a.m.

