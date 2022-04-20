Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Tennessee inmate execution postponed

Oscar Smith will not be executed Thursday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee death row inmate Oscar Smith was scheduled to be executed Thursday evening, but now officials with the office of Gov. Bill Lee say that won’t happen.

Gov. Lee released a statement on the postponement.

Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 triple slayings of his estranged wife, Judith Lynn Robirds Smith, and her two sons from a previous marriage. He was sentenced to death after conviction.

He selected his last meal Wednesday, according to the state Department of Correction. Smith chose a double bacon cheeseburger, deep-dish apple pie, and vanilla bean ice cream for his last meal.

This came after he was placed on “death watch,” which included strict guidelines “to maintain the security and control of the offender and to maintain safe and orderly operations of the prison,” the TDOC stated. As a result, officials moved Smith to a cell near the execution chamber while a team of correctional officers was on 24-hour watch.

His execution would mark the return of executions in the state after they were put on hold due to a governor-imposed moratorium due to COVID-19.

Protestors of the death penalty have called on Governor Bill Lee and the state to stop Smith’s execution; however, it was denied.

Those who rallied against the death penalty Sunday included members from several churches, former death row prisoners, and numerous others. Participants walked for three hours.

A pastor spoke with WVLT’s sister station WSMV saying he didn’t believe anyone deserved to be executed.

“Execution is unjust no matter what the circumstance is,” Kevin Riggs said. “Because everyone can be redeemed. Everyone’s life is worthy. Even if you’ve taken someone’s life, your life has value.”

