Ridgeland preparing to seek millions in ARPA funding for water, sewer projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent vote by the Ridgeland mayor and board of aldermen places the city one step ahead in securing state funding for water and sewer improvements.

Tuesday, the board voted to begin seeking qualifications from engineers to design projects to be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

“We’re trying to get ahead of the game and be prepared when all the dust settles on the ARPA funds, so we will have a group of engineers to go to do water and sewer projects,” Mayor Gene McGee said.

“We have a list of projects put together with our facilities plan, and we are waiting on the final results of what happens with ARPA to move forward.”

McGee was referring to the program established by the state to provide dollar-for-dollar matches for any ARPA money cities dedicate to water or sewer infrastructure.

McGee said the program will be administered by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, which is still drawing up the rules on how to administer the program.

“The rules have not been released,” he said. “I tried to call them last week, but they weren’t even (scheduling) appointments until they got more specific info.”

More than likely, cities will have to apply for the funding and the projects will have to be approved to receive a match.

The mayor said once the projects are approved, having a list of qualified engineers in place could cut down on the time it takes to get projects designed and eventually built.

Ridgeland is set to receive a little more than $5.9 million in APRA funds, which will be awarded to the municipality in two lump sums.

The first “tranche” the city received is currently drawing interest, with the city hoping to double the funds once the infrastructure matching grant rules come out.

“We were advised early on to know what was eligible, what we could spend money on, so if we were audited we wouldn’t have a problem with returning funds,” he said. “We’ve been very careful.”

McGee said the city has outlined its priorities on how to spend ARPA revenue, saying all of the funding would go toward needed water and sewer projects.

“We have a facilities plan we have prepared already. It shows a number of projects that need to be done, particularly sewer projects in the... newly annexed area,” he said. “We have a number of those projects.”

In all, the facilities plan lists about $33 million in water and sewer priorities, which serve more than 15,000 homes.

Ten of the projects would address regulatory violations, while four would provide for new economic development, such as a $4,160,000 project to improve water distribution and wastewater collection systems along Colony Park Boulevard.

The three top-priority projects for the city would include building a new well and test well along Hardy Road, one of the northernmost points in the city. According to city documents, the work would cost around $715,000 and would help eliminate Safe Drinking Water Act violations for chlorine bi-products.

Hardy Road water project a priority for the city of Ridgeland. (City of Ridgeland)

The other two would include extending its sanitary sewer collection system in western parts of the city, moves that would eliminate the need for residential septic systems for about 150 homes and reduce overflows that result in raw sewerage flowing into roadside ditches.

“We actually submitted it to the legislature,” he said. “We know there’s certainly $12 million worth of projects that would qualify.”

“We obviously won’t be able to do it all, but hopefully we’ll be able to get enough money to do some major projects for sure.”

