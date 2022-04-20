Records reveal lease agreement still not finalized between JMAA and Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A week after members of the Jackson City Council decried the secrecy surrounding the agreement allowing Richard’s Disposal to use Hawkins Field, records obtained by WLBT show no formal agreement is in place.

Records reveal the only document related to a contract is a one-page “commercial lease,” which JMAA says is serving as a memorandum of understanding until details of a formal agreement are hammered out.

Record request revealed formal agreement between Richard's Disposal and JMMA has not been finalized. (WLBT)

JMAA is the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. The agency owns and operates the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field.

The memorandum, which was notarized two days after WLBT submitted its request, states that Richard’s would use Hangar No. 1, located at 1600 B Airport Dr., Jackson, from March 28, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Trucks with Richard’s began rolling into Jackson in late March to take over residential garbage collections on April 1. The company has been using the hangar at the general aviation facility since.

The agreement states that Richard’s may use the hangar as a “sanitary utility distribution center,” and that any other uses must be approved by the landlord in writing.

It is signed by Patrick Minor, director of Hawkins Field, and Alvin Richard, owner of Richard’s Disposal of Jackson.

Minor’s signature is dated March 28. No date is included with Richard’s signature.

The document does not include a fee. It was unclear what Richard’s would be paying as part of its final agreement.

The JMAA Board of Commissioners is slated to meet on April 21, at the main terminal building, in the community room at the Jackson-Evers Airport. The meeting begins at noon.

