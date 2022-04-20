Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The body of a woman matching the description of a 75-year-old Gulfport woman who went missing last month has been found, confirmed police on Wednesday.

Authorities were called after a body was found in a heavily wooded area off Keebler Road on Wednesday morning, said Gulfport Police Department’s Public Information Officer Jason DuCre’.

Officials say the body matches the description of Dorothy Burks, who was last seen on March 23 near the 16000 block of Fifth Street.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the body was found not too far from the last place Burks was seen. The body and clothing fits the description of the missing woman.

The body will be sent to the State Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity. Burks’ family has been notified and are providing DNA to help with the confirmation, said Switzer.

The initial investigation showed no signs of foul play or visible injuries, said the coroner.

Burke’s disappearance prompted dozens of volunteers and first responders to come out over the last few weeks and help in the search for her.

Baton Rouge detective Jerry Summers, who volunteers with the United Cajun Navy, said he got a call from someone in the area about a suspicious smell. He returned to the area Tuesday to look around and brought a cadaver dog with him. The dog alerted to the body about 100 years into the woods off Keebler Road.

Summer says this was a joint effort made possible by everyone who joined in to help search for Burks over the last month.

“If not for the work by Harrison County and everybody, we couldn’t do what we do,” said Summers. “I just don’t quit on these things.”

Officials say it will most likely be Friday before a full autopsy and positive identity are completed.

