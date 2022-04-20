Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One day after Jackson’s 34th homicide, Ward 3 residents talk crime solutions with JPD

By Brendan Hall
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just one day after the Capital City’s thirty-fourth homicide of the year, Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a town hall to talk crime solutions Tuesday.

Some Jackson residents like Antonio Singleton were able to talk with JPD officers one-on-one. Singleton lost his son in a Jackson homicide just last year.

Ever since it happened, he said his sixteen-year-old started going down the wrong path and that he’s tried just about everything to get help for his only remaining son.

Tuesday, Singleton was able to bring his concerns directly to Chief James Davis.

“Saturday, April 23rd will be my 48th birthday, but it’s not going to be celebration. Not at all because on the day before, the 22nd, it will be eight months to the date since my son Demarco James Travis was murdered,” Singleton said.

Police also spoke with members of Refuge Temple Church, where the town hall was held, about juveniles in a nearby apartment complex who have vandalized the church.

Residents gave investigators surveillance footage, and police said they’d speak with management at the complex and work to track down the teens.

Residents were also able to meet their newest Precinct 3 commander, Christian Vance.

Councilman Stokes and Chief Davis invited the community out to a ‘Stop the Violence’ march this coming Saturday.

It starts at two o’clock at the corner of Maple Street and Palmyra Street.

