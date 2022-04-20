NOPD officer arrested, accused of dealing crack cocaine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was arrested Wednesday (April 20) on allegations of dealing crack cocaine, the NOPD said.

Reginald Koeller was booked with narcotics and weapons charges. The NOPD said Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer assigned to the NOPD’s Fourth District, policing Algiers. Other law enforcement sources said Koeller worked the night watch shift in the Seventh District, patrolling New Orleans East.

The NOPD said Koeller is an 18-year veteran of the force and has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of “an ongoing federal investigation.”

Koeller was arrested after FBI agents and officers from the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau executed a search warrant in the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East.

Records showed he was booked with illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, an offense punishable by 5-10 years in state prison upon conviction.

The police officer also was booked with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Prosecutors said in court Wednesday detectives seized 32.1 grams of crack cocaine.

In his first appearance Wednesday in front of a magistrate court judge, Koeller’s bond was set at $7,500 for each of his charges, totaling $15,000.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

