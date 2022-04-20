Nearly $3M federal grant invested in Miss. for rural healthcare

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The government is investing nearly $3 million dollars in Mississippi to help rural health care organizations expand critical services to more than 21,000 people.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the news at Greenwood Leflore Hospital Wednesday.

Joined by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and other leaders, Vilsack said the investments would help rural hospitals and health care organizations create and expand telehealth, testing, and vaccination programs in the Mississippi Delta.

It’s part of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program created from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“USDA used an all-hands-on-deck approach to create the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program to address a variety of immediate health care needs and services in rural communities,” Vilsack said.

Additional awardees in Mississippi include:

Delta Health Alliance Inc. will use a nearly $1 million grant to create a COVID-19 rapid testing, education, and training center at Leland Medical Clinic (LMC) in Leland. LMC provides free vaccinations supported through other funding sources, but the USDA grant will expand access to these services to more vulnerable, low-income community members.

Delta Health Center Inc. will use a $1 million grant to expand vaccine distribution efforts and increase the capacity for telehealth in the rural Mississippi Delta. The funding will help providers address immediate and future health care needs overwhelmed by COVID-19.

