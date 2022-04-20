Man sentenced for pointing laser at planes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been sentenced to three years of probation for aiming a laser pointer at planes.

According to the United States Attorney, 52-year-old Eugene Conrad pointed a laser at planes flying into the Memphis airport 49 different times.

All the incidents happened between January and July of 2021.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations was able to pinpoint Conrad’s location to Benton County, Mississippi through surveillance.

Conrad pleaded guilty in December.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.