Advertisement

Live Oak softball player pitches shutout after losing mother in car accident

Live Oak softball team rallies around Kaylee.
Live Oak softball team rallies around Kaylee.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community came together for a young lady who recently lost her mother in a car accident before a softball playoff game.

16-year-old Kaylee Chandler lost her mother, Grace Chandler on Saturday, April 16.

16-year-old Kaylee Chandler pitches a shutout game after losing mom.
16-year-old Kaylee Chandler pitches a shutout game after losing mom.

Grace was driving on LA 16 near Calmes Road when another vehicle hit her head-on.

According to a Facebook post from Live Oaks coach Brandi Landry Smart, Kaylee did something only a few high schoolers could do.

After Smart learned about the passing of Kaylee’s mother she went over to see Kaylee and lend her condolences.

While talking with Kaylee she said to Smart, “Coach B, I’m playing Monday.”

Monday, April 18 was the first playoff game for Live Oak softball and Kaylee was determined to play.

The post on Facebook goes on to say the community and high school rallied behind Kaylee to give her the strength to play.

Live Oak high school community rallies behind softball player who lost her mother.
Live Oak high school community rallies behind softball player who lost her mother.

In the post from Smart she says:

“I watched a school/community rally around her. I watched a team play behind their pitcher with passion. And most of all, I watched a 16-year-old girl inspire everyone in that ballpark tonight. Kaylee pitched a shut-out tonight and did it with more poise and strength than anyone could have imagined. Kaylee, you are an inspiration. You showed up today for your team, your school, your family, and your Mama.”

16-year-old Kaylee Chandler lost her mother in a car accident on Saturday, April 16.
16-year-old Kaylee Chandler lost her mother in a car accident on Saturday, April 16.

Live Oak won the game 10-0.

