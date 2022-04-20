JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning near Johnston Street.

According to police, 61-year-old Shirley Harris was found unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound to the right side of her head.

Officials say that it is possible that Harris had been dead for several hours.

Investigators are still gathering information on a motive and/or suspect(s).

This is an ongoing investigation.

