JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning...
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning near Johnston Street.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning near Johnston Street.

According to police, 61-year-old Shirley Harris was found unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound to the right side of her head.

Officials say that it is possible that Harris had been dead for several hours.

Investigators are still gathering information on a motive and/or suspect(s).

This is an ongoing investigation.

