First Alert Forecast: quiet and warm pattern to continue into this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few isolated showers will try to creep in this afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes nearby. Other than this slight chance, most spots will stay dry. Temperatures today will be slightly warmer and closer to normal as breezy winds flow out of the south and east. Expect highs to rise to the middle and upper 70s within the next few hours. We’ll stay on the warmer side overnight as lows fall close to 60 degrees.

We should be back under mostly sunny skies on Thursday. Temperatures will trend even warmer into tomorrow afternoon as high pressure builds more out to the east. Highs are forecast to soar to the middle 80s across central and southwest MS.

The warm and quiet pattern will continue through the end of the work week and into this weekend. While Saturday will be dry, a few showers look possible on Sunday later in the day, which shouldn’t cause big impacts. Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will arrive by Monday into early next week as a cold front nears from the west. We should start to trend drier by Tuesday as the front exits to the east and high pressure builds back in from the east.

