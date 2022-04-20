Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: clouds return Wednesday; warming trend ahead

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be a noticeable part of your Wednesday – though we’ll be able to warm up into the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon hours with some sun breaks mixing during the afternoon hours. Mild breezes will kick up through the day; gusting to 20-30 mph. A few wayward showers could mix in at times, though most will remain dry – as lows fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Clouds will break through the morning hours – leading to bright sunshine and warm temperatures through the day. Expect balmy breezes to continue with occasional gusts to 20-30 mph. Temperatures will get into the lower to middle 80s after starting off in the upper 50s and lower 60s early. Skies become mainly clear overnight – we’ll remain mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure moves back over the area, sunshine becomes more dominate through late week as highs rocket toward the middle – even some upper – 80s. Humidity levels won’t spike until the late parts of the weekend with an approaching system that will kick up a chance for widely spaced showers and storms, leading into early next week. The current timing of the system looking to be centered, now, over Monday afternoon and evening – a bit faster than previous thoughts. Most of the rain potential will shift out through early Tuesday – we’ll fall back into the 70s for highs through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson
Teen charged after high schooler critically injured in drunken prom night crash
Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
‘It’s under investigation’ | Few public details disclosed about JPD officer who made $140K from record overtime last year
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Warm-up likely this week
First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet pattern to continue into the weekend as we trend warmer
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet stretch through week ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend through mid-late week