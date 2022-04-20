First Alert Forecast: clouds return Wednesday; warming trend ahead

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be a noticeable part of your Wednesday – though we’ll be able to warm up into the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon hours with some sun breaks mixing during the afternoon hours. Mild breezes will kick up through the day; gusting to 20-30 mph. A few wayward showers could mix in at times, though most will remain dry – as lows fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Clouds will break through the morning hours – leading to bright sunshine and warm temperatures through the day. Expect balmy breezes to continue with occasional gusts to 20-30 mph. Temperatures will get into the lower to middle 80s after starting off in the upper 50s and lower 60s early. Skies become mainly clear overnight – we’ll remain mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure moves back over the area, sunshine becomes more dominate through late week as highs rocket toward the middle – even some upper – 80s. Humidity levels won’t spike until the late parts of the weekend with an approaching system that will kick up a chance for widely spaced showers and storms, leading into early next week. The current timing of the system looking to be centered, now, over Monday afternoon and evening – a bit faster than previous thoughts. Most of the rain potential will shift out through early Tuesday – we’ll fall back into the 70s for highs through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

