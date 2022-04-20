Colonial Circle bridge will see renovations soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After over a year of people waiting on the bridge on Colonial Circle to be repaired, folks are finally getting their wish. But residents said they hope the bridge is safer than it was before.

“We had a beer truck come this way, and snap that thing off and it almost went in the creek,” Jackson resident Don West said.

Jackson residents who live around the Colonial Circle Bridge said they are glad their travel plans will soon be made easier.

“If I want to go to the interstate, you kind of have to go around the world to get there,” West said.

According to city engineer, Dr. Charles Williams, drivers won’t have to wait much longer. The bridge is now in the final stages of planning.

“We have completed the design. We started advertising in late March, early April. And we will be opening bids for the bridge on April the 26th,” Williams explained.

Residents around the bridge don’t want just a bridge. They said they want a bridge with more safety measures.

Prior to the bridge closing, several accidents and deaths have happened due to drivers taking the curves and bridge too quickly - and they don’t want history to repeat itself.

“They need to do something to calm the traffic, to slow the traffic down. And because it’s a bad curve, and the bridge should be wider,” West said.

To remedy the concerns, Williams said the bridge will be stronger, have speed signs, and raised rumbled strips will be placed to warn drivers to slow down before the curves and bridge.

Williams added the bridge is expected to be finished by the end of the summer, and traffic will be back to normal for those residents.

“We are at that junction where we can start receiving bids, and so we hopefully we will receive some favorable bids, and be able to move forward with construction,” Williams said.

