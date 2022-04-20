Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Colonial Circle Bridge will see renovations soon

By Holly Emery
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After over a year of people waiting on the bridge on Colonial Circle to be repaired, folks are finally getting their wish. But residents said they hope the bridge is safer than it was before.

“We had a beer truck come this way, and snap that thing off and it almost went in the creek,” Jackson resident Don West said.

Jackson residents who live around the Colonial Circle Bridge said they are glad their travel plans will soon be made easier.

“If I want to go to the interstate, you kind of have to go around the world to get there,” West said.

According to city engineer, Dr. Charles Williams, drivers won’t have to wait much longer. The bridge is now in the final stages of planning.

“We have completed the design. We started advertising in late March, early April. And we will be opening bids for the bridge on April the 26th,” Williams explained.

Residents around the bridge don’t want just a bridge. They said they want a bridge with more safety measures.

Prior to the bridge closing, several accidents and deaths have happened due to drivers taking the curves and bridge too quickly - and they don’t want history to repeat itself.

“They need to do something to calm the traffic, to slow the traffic down. And because it’s a bad curve, and the bridge should be wider,” West said.

To remedy the concerns, Williams said the bridge will be stronger, have speed signs, and raised rumbled strips will be placed to warn drivers to slow down before the curves and bridge.

Williams added the bridge is expected to be finished by the end of the summer, and traffic will be back to normal for those residents.

“We are at that junction where we can start receiving bids, and so we hopefully we will receive some favorable bids, and be able to move forward with construction,” Williams said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson
Teen charged after high schooler critically injured in drunken prom night crash
Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park
Yogi Bear statue found on side of highway hours after stolen from park
‘It’s under investigation’ | Few public details disclosed about JPD officer who made $140K from record overtime last year

Latest News

Colonial Circle bridge will see renovations soon
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution
Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee
Ridgeland preparing to seek millions in ARPA funding for water, sewer projects
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution