City of Jackson to repair curve on Gallatin Street and McDowell Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The curve where Gallatin Street turns into McDowell Road will be closed to motorists beginning on Wednesday, April 20, and continuing on Thursday, and possibly Friday.

According to city officials, the closure will allow city maintenance crews to remove trees and repair the roadside ditch.

All through traffic will be directed to use I-55/I-20 Frontage Road between the McDowell Road and Gallatin Street exits.

There will be signage to alert motorists of the daily closure, which will reopen each evening at about 4 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.