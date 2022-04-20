Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

City of Jackson to repair curve on Gallatin Street and McDowell Road

The curve where Gallatin Street turns into McDowell Road will be closed to motorists beginning...
The curve where Gallatin Street turns into McDowell Road will be closed to motorists beginning on Wednesday, April 20, and continuing on Thursday, and possibly Friday.(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The curve where Gallatin Street turns into McDowell Road will be closed to motorists beginning on Wednesday, April 20, and continuing on Thursday, and possibly Friday.

According to city officials, the closure will allow city maintenance crews to remove trees and repair the roadside ditch.

All through traffic will be directed to use I-55/I-20 Frontage Road between the McDowell Road and Gallatin Street exits.

There will be signage to alert motorists of the daily closure, which will reopen each evening at about 4 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson
Teen charged after high schooler critically injured in drunken prom night crash
Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park
Yogi Bear statue found on side of highway hours after stolen from park
‘It’s under investigation’ | Few public details disclosed about JPD officer who made $140K from record overtime last year

Latest News

Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
Nearly $3M federal grant invested in Miss. for rural healthcare
John Davis, former head of DHS, arrested on embezzlement charges.
Bond restrictions lifted for former DHS executive director implicated in state’s largest welfare fraud case
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman