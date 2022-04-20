Canton residents upset with cemetery conditions

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A sacred area that’s supposed to be the deceased’s final resting place has become a spot filled with trash and debris. Now, family members are outrage and are demanding that something be done.

For some people, the Methodist Cemetery in Canton has turned into an eyesore with debris scattered everywhere.

“It hurts me to come out here and see that the graves are not being kept up and the cemetery is just going totally down,” said Wanda, a concerned citizen.

She visits the cemetery often and doesn’t want her face shown. She says the property has not been maintained and that the grass hasn’t been cut in months.

“Trees have fallen on the grave and nobody has came out here to do anything,” she said. “I been out here over the last year-and-a-half, and every time I come out, it gets worser and worser.”

As a result, she and others are upset, saying their loved ones aren’t being given a peaceful resting place.

In fact, some say they won’t be able to properly visit their family members for upcoming holidays like Mother’s Day.

“It’s gonna hurt a whole lot of people because they can’t come in and they will have to park on the side of the street,” said another citizen, Charlie. “Because the tree is there and they are not going to cut it down.”

“I want the person that’s over this cemetery to really sit down and look,” added Wanda. “Look and really see what’s going on. How can you sleep at night knowing that it’s in this condition?”

We reached out to the Methodist Cemetery Association. A spokesperson says they do not have the proper funds to maintain the property. He says he’s spoken with people about paying dues for services such as grass cutting and tree removal.

However, so far he alleges he has not received enough money to do the job.

Because of situations like this, where trees are growing out the grave, Branch says donations are accepted and can be dropped of at the People’s Funeral Home.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.