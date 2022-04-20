Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Brandon Optimist Club to hold second annual junior golf tournament

By Cheryl Lasseter
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s time for young people to show off their best golf skills again.

The Brandon Optimist Club is holding its second annual junior golf tournament on Saturday, April 30 at the Bay Pointe Golf and Country Club in Brandon.

There are just a few rules - golfers must be enrolled in high school or be a 2022 graduate. Any golfer who has attended college is not considered a junior golfer.

The lowest scorer in each division will go on to a larger tournament in Huntsville, Alabama.

Last year, six young people qualified for the district tournament, and three of them went on to participate in the International Tournament at Trump Doral in Florida.

The goal of the program is to build positive values in young people through golf events.

The registration form and more information can be found here.

