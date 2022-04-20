Bond restrictions lifted for former DHS executive director implicated in state’s largest welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most bond restrictions have been lifted for the former DHS director allegedly involved in the state’s largest welfare fraud case in history.

John Davis, the former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, has been reindicted by a Hinds County grand jury and is now facing 20 felony counts related to the embezzlement of millions of dollars in funds designed to help needy families.

Davis was initially released on a $150,000 bond but was put on house arrest, required to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet, and submit to a curfew.

However, on April 8, Judge Adrienne Wooten lifted almost all bond restrictions, except the one prohibiting him from contacting his alleged co-conspirators.

Davis was initially indicted in 2020 on five charges “alleging that he committed the crimes of conspiracy, three counts, fraud in public office, one count, and making false statements, one count,” court records indicate.

On March 25, a grand jury reindicted Davis on 20 new charges. These include nine counts of bribery, four counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, three counts of making fraudulent statements, two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, and one count each of conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to embezzle.

Among charges, Davis allegedly received multiple payments of $40,000 in TANF funds to go to personal debts he accrued at the Rise in Malibu, for steering millions of dollars in funding to companies under the control of Nancy and Zach New in 2019. He also allegedly received $790, to cover a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel in California, as well as two first-class plane tickets.

Rise in Malibu is a luxury drug rehab center in California, according to its website, and offers “private en-suite rooms,” “majestic ocean views,” and a “luxury setting.”

The funds were used to “pay for Brett Dibiase’s inpatient drug treatment” at the facility, according to court documents, and were transferred into Rise’s bank accounts by the Mississippi Community Education Center, a group founded by Nancy New.

Davis is charged with receiving other payments as well, including $6,000 from Brian Jeff Smith and Twyla Leigh Smith, to transfer TANF funds held by Nancy New to Smith, Transformational Ventures LLC, and JTS Enterprises.

Davis announced his retirement from DHS in July 2019.

TANF is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. According to the federal Health and Human Services website, the program “assists families with children when the parents or other responsible relatives cannot provide for the family’s basic needs.”

Funds are provided to the states, which then run the programs.

The new indictments were recently unsealed by the courts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.