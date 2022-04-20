Bill that would have allocated millions for new JSU stadium dies in committee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The star power of Coach Deion Sanders and the success of the Jackson State football team have resulted in sold out crowds at home games.

It has also reignited the desire for a new state-of-the-art stadium. Last year, the state allocated a quarter of a million dollars to JSU to research the price tag and size for a new stadium.

“The estimate that I heard is that the stadium, 30-35,000 seat stadium, will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of 120 million dollars,” said Sen. John Horhn.

The study also looked at possible locations.

“The consultant that the university hired came up with four sites: One near the fairgrounds, one across from WLBT, one in the downtown area south of the convention center, and one over on the Metro Parkway,” added Horhn.

He says a senate bill was introduced which would have provided a $40 million to JSU in its efforts to build a bigger, better stadium, but it died in committee.

Horhn stated, “It was a disagreement about the location of the stadium, where it’s going to go. The legislative leadership, along with the governor, from everything I heard, we’re all in favor of the downtown site. The university was not in favor of that and negotiations broke down.”

Horhn admits he is disappointed a deal was not reached for a new JSU stadium because it’s long overdue. Yet, he is still optimistic there will be a better outcome next legislative session with the right plan in place.

“Of course, the ultimate scenario would involve the University of Mississippi Medical Center saying to the state, We need the land where the current stadium is. I think that would then trigger more movement for the leadership in the legislature and the university... In the long run, we want Jackson State to have a new stadium and we want it to be a highly visible stadium...” he concluded.

