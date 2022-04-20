Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Authorities ask for help solving murder of Robert Williams, who was killed in 2019

By Howard Ballou
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help solving a 2019 murder case.

Robert Williams, 34, was reported missing by his family on February 17, 2019. His body was found on Owens Road in Terry, Mississippi on March 1, 2019. He had been shot to death.

His vehicle was recovered from an apartment complex in Byram.

If you have information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Contact CrimeStoppers if you can help solve this cold case.

