2022 St. Jude dream home giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! The doctors, nurses, and support staff that treat children at the St. Jude Research Hospital pour their hearts into everything they do.

The hospital’s Director of Rehabilitation Services spoke about why she considers each workday a blessing.

“They generally love to come see us, which makes it really rewarding. I walk out to the waiting room, and their eyes light up, and they’re excited to come back to rehab with me,” said Kristin Lyons.

Lyons is a speech-language pathologist, allowing her to work one-on-one with patients and witness every step as they regain their ability to eat, drink, and communicate.

“It’s always very fun not only to see how excited they are but to also see their progress over time — to watch them improve and get better, to see them return to activities that they were not able to do previously.”

She also provides support to the physical and occupational therapy teams. Some children are under her care for a few short weeks. For others, it may be up to a year. But they get stronger with each passing day. When you buy a ticket for the St. Jude Dream home, you’re providing Lyons with the tools she needs to get children back to their healthiest selves.

“In rehabilitation services, that $100 is going to allow me to be a hearing aid for a patient, or a wheelchair, a walker. That money really comes through the hospital directly to us to be able to give back to our patients.”

Be sure to buy your ticket by April 21 to be eligible to also win the early bird prize, which is a $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of the Dream Day Foundation.

Call 1-800-371-6789 or visit dreamhome.org to get your ticket. The drawing for all prizes, including the home, is on June 16.

