2 paramedics hurt after ambulance collides with car in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two paramedics were hurt after their ambulance was involved in a crash with a car in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports it happened on Clay Street around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

A witness says the ambulance was responding to an emergency when it collided with the other car. The driver of that car was also checked out at the scene.

The paramedics’ injuries are believed to be minor.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.