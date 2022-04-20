Connect. Shop. Support Local.
2 paramedics hurt after ambulance collides with car in Vicksburg

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two paramedics were hurt after their ambulance was involved in a crash with a car in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports it happened on Clay Street around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

A witness says the ambulance was responding to an emergency when it collided with the other car. The driver of that car was also checked out at the scene.

The paramedics’ injuries are believed to be minor.

