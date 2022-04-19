Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pelahatchie need your help with an unusual request.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to see who’s responsible for taking a Yogi Bear statue from Jellystone Park Camp-Resort.

The theft occurred on April 15.

PPD has video footage, although not yet public, of a pickup truck entering the park just before midnight.

The truck made a u-turn at the entrance and stopped near the statue.

Police say thieves detached the statue from its base and removed it from the property within approximately three minutes.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest or recovery of the stolen item could be eligible for a reward.

If you see the Yogi Bear statue or have any information on where it could be, you’re asked to call the Pelahatchie Police Department at (601) 854-5223 or call Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

Yogi Bear is the key attraction at the popular park and camp resort.

The Pelahatchie Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a theft from... Posted by Pelahatchie Police Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

