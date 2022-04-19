Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park

Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park(Pelahatchie Police Department)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pelahatchie need your help with an unusual request.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to see who’s responsible for taking a Yogi Bear statue from Jellystone Park Camp-Resort.

The theft occurred on April 15.

PPD has video footage, although not yet public, of a pickup truck entering the park just before midnight.

The truck made a u-turn at the entrance and stopped near the statue.

Police say thieves detached the statue from its base and removed it from the property within approximately three minutes.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest or recovery of the stolen item could be eligible for a reward.

If you see the Yogi Bear statue or have any information on where it could be, you’re asked to call the Pelahatchie Police Department at (601) 854-5223 or call Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

Yogi Bear is the key attraction at the popular park and camp resort.

The Pelahatchie Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a theft from...

Posted by Pelahatchie Police Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
‘It’s under investigation’ | Few public details disclosed about JPD officer who made $140K from record overtime last year
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson
Teen charged after high schooler critically injured in drunken prom night crash

Latest News

Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
Kamari Brooks
Film led by Canton High students makes debut at Malco
Film lead by Canton High students makes debut at Malco
Film lead by Canton High students makes debut at Malco
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live