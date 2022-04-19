WLBT’s Things To Know: JPD officer investigation, murder-suicide, Verizon Wireless wages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JPD record overtime investigation

Two weeks after a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed a Jackson police officer claiming to work an almost superhuman number of overtime hours, city officials remain tight-lipped about what they’re doing about it. Timesheets obtained exclusively by WLBT show that officer, Torrence Mayfield, racked in more than 4,500 hours of overtime last year, making more than $140,000 on a patrolman’s salary. Those timesheets show Mayfield said he worked 363 days last year, all but two days the entire year. During a public safety committee meeting Monday, Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote asked JPD leadership about the status of any investigation into that officer and whether any money has been recovered that the city paid out that it shouldn’t have.

2. Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson

A man and woman have died after a murder-suicide occurred in Jackson on Monday. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, it happened in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road at the Crossings Apartments. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Patrice Harley. The suspect was 37-year-old Markell Felder, who was Harley’s boyfriend. Hearn said that the situation was domestic-related.

3. Verizon Wireless raises

Some officials are upset that Verizon chose to slow wireless data speeds, restricting data transfers, a practice known as 'throttling."

Verizon Wireless is raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for retail, customer service and inside sales teams. The company made the announcement Monday, adding that existing employees on these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour will automatically be raised to this new rate. “Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well,” said Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group. Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager positions in many markets. “I’m confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience,” said Bourne.

