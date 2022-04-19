Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition called “leucism."(Andy Radomski, USFS wildlife biologist | Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky.

“Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”

The turkey apparently suffered from a condition called “leucism,” which causes an animal to partially lose its pigmentation.

