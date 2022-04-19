Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Teen charged after high schooler critically injured in drunken prom night crash

Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson
Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson(Pearl Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl teen faces felony charges after a prom night crash that left another teen critically injured.

Pearl police officers arrested 19-year-old Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson for the crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 16.

A 17-year-old girl suffered severe injuries in the crash and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers were called to the crash in the parking lot of Home 2 Suites hotel on Riverwind Drive.

Four vehicles were damaged; the 17-year-old was found on the ground in between two of the vehicles.

Witnesses pointed to Johnson as the driver of a white Chevy Camaro who was driving at a high speed in the parking lot and lost control of the vehicle.

Witnesses say the Camaro collided into another car, launching the vehicle into another and pinning the girl in the process.

Johnson, a Pearl High School senior, is charged with aggravated assault, felony malicious mischief and public drunkenness.

