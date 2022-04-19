Supervisors Archie and Graham question how taxpayer money is being spent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Hinds County supervisors say they are bringing their positions to the public on issues involving what they call “spending money unwisely.”

Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham say they have questions about two votes to spend millions of dollars unnecessarily.

The first issue involves a 3-2 vote to spend three million dollars to renovate an old military building at 664 State Street. The second 3-2 vote puts millions of dollars into economic development.

Archie and Graham say the issues were brought up during this morning’s meeting without the information they need to justify the decisions.

Graham said, “I don’t understand the reasoning behind that. You pay $500,000 for a building and you’re going to pay six or seven times the amount just to do the renovation to have office space. I think the building is better used for misdemeanor offenders to where we can get some of these criminals off of the streets.”

Supervisor Credell Calhoun says the four million dollars for economic development will help low-income individuals renovate their homes and one million will be used for revitalizing businesses on Highway 80.

Graham and Archie say the money should be used on infrastructure to improve streets and bridges in Jackson and Hinds County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.