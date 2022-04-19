Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and woman have died after a murder-suicide occurred in Jackson on Monday.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, it happened in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road at the Crossings Apartments.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Patrice Harley. The suspect was 37-year-old Markell Felder, who was Harley’s boyfriend.

Hearn said that the situation was domestic related.

Latest News

Consider This: LeFleur’s Bluff Redevelopment
Supervisors Archie and Graham question how taxpayer money is being spent
