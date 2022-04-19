Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mom shoots, kills child’s grandmother at Starbucks during custody visit, police say

The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital...
The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital murder.(Richardson Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman shot and killed her child’s grandmother at a Texas Starbucks during a custody visit on Tuesday, according to police.

The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of Kentoria Nicole Edwards, 52.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Starbucks, about 15 miles north of Dallas, just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said upon arriving at the scene, officers saw Watts trying to flee the location with a child, but they were able to apprehend her. Other officers immediately began CPR on Edwards. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Richardson police said Edwards was the grandmother of Watt’s child and had full custody of the child. Investigation revealed that Watts requested to see her child, and Edwards agreed they could meet up at Starbucks for a visit.

According to police, during the visit, Watts pulled out a gun and shot Edwards multiple times and then attempted to leave with the child.

Police said the child was unharmed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
‘It’s under investigation’ | Few public details disclosed about JPD officer who made $140K from record overtime last year
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson
Teen charged after high schooler critically injured in drunken prom night crash

Latest News

A bus driver who police say drank a beer before picking students up from a field trip has been...
Bus driver fired for drinking beer during elementary school field trip, company says
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Body of young boy found dead in Indiana was inside suitcase, troopers say
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants
73-year-old killed after his truck collides with BMW on I-55
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers