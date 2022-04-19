Legal battles between the mayor and city council running up the tab for Jackson taxpayers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders’ legal fights over garbage contracts, unapproved minutes and veto powers are costing Jackson taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars, maybe more.

While it’s unclear how much the myriad of recent lawsuits, motions for injunctions, requests for clarifications and other legal filings are costing the city, history shows us they won’t be cheap.

Legal fees for the city council late last summer, for instance, topped more than $45,000. The council’s legal fees for a suit this year regarding unapproved minutes cost another $5,000.

Those amounts do not include what the mayor’s legal expenses in the cases were. Those numbers were not readily available.

“Lawsuits are expensive,” Council President Virgo Lindsay said. “It’s incredibly unfortunate we have to spend money this way. My preference would be that we spend this money on far more important things that impact quality of life. But we also have to have garbage collection in the city.”

In September, the council filed an emergency complaint seeking a declaratory judgment against Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba for failing to award a solid waste contract.

At the time, attorneys for the council said the mayor had abdicated his responsibility in awarding a contract, and that the council wanted to know if it could legally award a contract of its own.

The suit was filed on September 27, just days before Jackson’s long-term trash-hauling contract with Waste Management expired on September 31. The complaint was settled out of court days later.

Attorneys in that case included Felecia Perkins, P.A., and A.R. Smith Law, both of whom represented the mayor, and Bradley Arant Boult and Cummings LLC, who represented the council.

Under terms of Perkins’ agreement, Perkins represented the mayor for $325 an hour, while a second attorney at the firm, Jessica Ayers, represented Lumumba for $250 an hour. The administration also was charged $100 an hour for law clerk services and $70 an hour for paralegal services.

A.R. Smith, the other group brought on to advise Lumumba, charged the mayor $255 an hour plus expenses.

Bradley Arant had a similar fee structure, with attorneys Roy Campbell and Clarence Webster III each charging the council $295 an hour, and Stevie Rushing charging $195 an hour. Bradley Arant also offered legal assistance services at a “discounted” rate of $100 an hour.

On December 7, the council approved paying Bradley Arant $45,179. The amount was initially included in the city’s claim docket. However, the invoice was broken out so at least one council member could vote against it, Lindsay said.

That same December claims docket included an invoice from A.R. Smith for $5,330.90. It was unclear if that amount was for the mayor’s legal representation or for other services rendered to the city. It was also not known if Perkins had submitted an invoice to the city, or if it had been paid.

WLBT has filed an open record request seeking documents reflecting all invoices for legal expenses relating to the city’s recent lawsuits related to trash collections. The request has yet to be filled in its entirety.

Months after the dust settled in the September suit, the council and mayor again found themselves back in court.

On March 9, the mayor filed suit in Hinds County Chancery Court against the city council following several votes it had taken related to trash collections.

The mayor asked the court for a declaratory judgment saying the council had no authority to negotiate or execute contracts for solid waste and no authority to amend the mayor’s emergency order. The mayor also asked the court to declare that he, and only he, had the authority to find vendors to provide emergency services.

The suit was filed a day after the council voted to end the mayor’s emergency declaration and twice voted down a measure to ratify a one-year emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal. Lumumba said the council should not have voted on the Richard’s contract, in part, because it was never placed on the agenda by the mayor, but rather was brought forward by a councilman.

It also was filed after the council previously voted to amend the mayor’s emergency declaration over trash collections to remove references to Richard’s.

On March 8, the council authorized the mayor to retain legal counsel to determine whether the city attorney could represent him in the case. Eventually, the mayor again brought on Felecia Perkins and Jessica Ayers, the same attorneys that represented him in the fall.

The council, meanwhile, brought on Deshun Martin, with Martin & Martin PA. Martin is billing the council at a rate of $250.00 per hour, plus expenses. It was not known what Perkins was charging the mayor.

Lindsay said the expenses were unavoidable. “The city council had no choice,” she said. “We were sued by the mayor, and we had to respond to that.”

Unlike the case last September, though, the March 9 case droned on for weeks. Even after a ruling was handed down, the case continued on, in part, because of a footnote the judge included in his decision.

On March 31, special appointed Judge Jess Dickinson ruled that a contract had to be signed by the council for it be binding. On its surface, the ruling seemed to be a clear victory for the council. However, the judge included a footnote in his 5-page decision that gave the mayor the ability to veto a council no-vote.

Judge appears to give mayor a way to keep Richard's emergency contract in place, even without the council's full support. (WLBT)

That roughly 63-word notation led to additional filings in the case, as well as another additional lawsuit.

A day after the ruling was issued, for instance, both sides sought clarification. As a result, Dickinson vacated his initial decision and entered a new ruling sans the footnote. He said that state law allowed the mayor to veto a negative action by the council, but said he should not have addressed it his order because the question was not before him.

Days later, that question was before Dickinson, who held a hearing to determine whether he should answer it. Following that hearing, Dickinson again said he was not going to answer the question, because attorneys for the mayor said he shouldn’t.

The mayor does want the question answered in circuit court. On April 4, attorneys for Lumumba filed for a declaratory judgment seeking a “determination of (1) whether a negative vote of the city council constitutes an official action of the council; (2) whether a vote to reject a contract submitted by the mayor is an ordinance that has been adopted by the council; and (3) whether the mayor has authority to veto both affirmative and negative actions of the city council.”

On April 5, Judge Faye Peterson ordered the case transferred to chancery court, back to Dickinson.

Since then, the council has answered Lumumba’s complaint and filed a counterclaim against him. The mayor, meanwhile, has filed a motion for Peterson to reconsider the transfer.

Perkins and Ayers are again representing the mayor in the case. The council is being represented by John Scanlon, a partner with Mills, Scanlon, Dye & Pittman. Scanlon is charging the council $325 an hour.

“We have not hired John Scanlon to deal with the garbage issue. I want to clarify that John Scanlon was hired to address the veto issue, which has long-lasting statewide implications,” she said.

At the heart of the veto matter is whether the mayor can veto a no vote of the council. Some council members argue that if the mayor is able to do that, the council would become a ceremonial body, and that the mayor could approve any contract without its support. They argue that if the mayor can do that, it would change how local governments operate across the state.

“That’s why it must be put in a box separate from garbage. It’s a much bigger issue than the garbage contract.”

Other lawsuits related to the city’s trash-hauling services include:

Lumumba’s suit against the council seeking production of meeting minutes (The council was represented by Attorney Sam Begley. His legal fees were around $5,300, Lindsay said. Legal fees for Lumumba were not known.

Waste Management’s suit against the mayor (Attorneys for the firm eventually dismissed the suit and joined a separate case in chancery court.)

