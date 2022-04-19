JPD: teen arrested for aggravated assault of 71-year-old woman; teen wanted for murder of 18-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon informing the public about a recent arrest and the search for two individuals involving robbery and murder.

On Tuesday, JPD arrested 16-year-old Marianna Whittaker for the aggravated assault of a 71-year-old woman at Black’s Food Market on April 6.

16-year-old Marianna Whittaker (Jackson Police Department)

She is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery of an individual, and conspiracy to the armed robbery of an individual.

“This is something we will not tolerate,” said Deputy Chief Deric Hearn. “If you harm our elders, our children, we are coming looking for you.”

During the press conference, Jackson police stated that they are searching for 20-year-old Edrick Adams.

20-year-old Edrick Adams (Jackson Police Department)

Adams is being charged with four counts of conspiracy and four counts of armed robbery of a business.

Auto Zone on 401 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue (December 6, 2021)

Waffle House on 584 East Beasley Road (February 20, 2022)

Family Dollar Store on 2820 Terry Road (March 30, 2022)

Beauty Hair Store on 2106 Raymond Road (April 1, 2022)

Adams is also being charged with the murder of Henry Williams on May 8, 2019.

JPD also announced they are searching for 18-year-old Latimmis Washington.

18-year-old Latimmis Washington (Jackson Police Department)

Washington is wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman on January 13, 2022. According to JPD, there are other suspects involved.

