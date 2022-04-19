Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JPD: teen arrested for aggravated assault of 71-year-old woman; teen wanted for murder of 18-year-old

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon informing the public about a recent arrest and the search for two individuals involving robbery and murder.

On Tuesday, JPD arrested 16-year-old Marianna Whittaker for the aggravated assault of a 71-year-old woman at Black’s Food Market on April 6.

16-year-old Marianna Whittaker
16-year-old Marianna Whittaker(Jackson Police Department)

She is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery of an individual, and conspiracy to the armed robbery of an individual.

“This is something we will not tolerate,” said Deputy Chief Deric Hearn. “If you harm our elders, our children, we are coming looking for you.”

During the press conference, Jackson police stated that they are searching for 20-year-old Edrick Adams.

20-year-old Edrick Adams
20-year-old Edrick Adams(Jackson Police Department)

Adams is being charged with four counts of conspiracy and four counts of armed robbery of a business.

  • Auto Zone on 401 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue (December 6, 2021)
  • Waffle House on 584 East Beasley Road (February 20, 2022)
  • Family Dollar Store on 2820 Terry Road (March 30, 2022)
  • Beauty Hair Store on 2106 Raymond Road (April 1, 2022)

Adams is also being charged with the murder of Henry Williams on May 8, 2019.

JPD also announced they are searching for 18-year-old Latimmis Washington.

18-year-old Latimmis Washington
18-year-old Latimmis Washington(Jackson Police Department)

Washington is wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman on January 13, 2022. According to JPD, there are other suspects involved.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
‘It’s under investigation’ | Few public details disclosed about JPD officer who made $140K from record overtime last year
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson
Teen charged after high schooler critically injured in drunken prom night crash

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
The home went up in flames Tuesday morning.
‘God...blessed us today’: Couple narrowly escapes house fire
73-year-old killed after his truck collides with BMW on I-55
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live
Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves among 18 governors who oppose changes to federal charter school rules