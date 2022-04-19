‘God...blessed us today’: Couple narrowly escapes house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The home of a retired Jackson journalist went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home of Alice Tisdale Perkins early in the day.

When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

A faulty furnace is being blamed for the blaze, which destroyed about 75 percent of the home.

Tisdale Perkins and her husband made it out of the home--something she is grateful for.

“We didn’t go back for anything, because the hallway is so long that if we had went back into the back bedroom and tried to get our phones...I don’t know if we would have made it out,” she said.

The pair didn’t even have time to get dressed before rushing out of the home.

She says she now needs to replace some material things, including her wedding band.

“But it’s OK because we have each other,” she added.

The couple had planned to attend the Ward 5 community meeting Tuesday night to find out how they could help the community. Instead, they’ll be salvaging what’s left of their home.

“We’re not worried, because we serve a good God,” she said. “So he blessed us today and we’re just so thankful.”

