Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement

HICKORY FLAT, Miss. (WLBT) - Special agents with the State Auditor’s Office arrested the former town clerk of Hickory Flat, Mississippi.

Stephanie Churchill was arrested and indicted by a local grand jury, Auditor Shad White announced.

Churchill is accused of stealing money from Hickory Flat’s water and sewage department by not depositing money collected from water and sewage bills from October 2018 and February 2021.

Churchill was given a demand letter of $104,256.92 upon her arrest.

She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

