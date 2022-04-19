First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pleasant weather continues, but the humidity is returning to the area as we go through this week.  Tonight will be a quiet one with lows in the 40s again.  A weak disturbance will spread a few more clouds across the area Wednesday and there is a very slight chance for a shower.  Highs will reach the 70s.  80s and sunshine return to the area starting Thursday and will last daily through Sunday.  Highs in the middle 80s with morning and overnight lows in the 60s.  Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday into Tuesday, but it does not appear to be a widespread severe threat at this point in time.  Southeast wind tonight at 5mph and more southerly Wednesday at 15mph with higher gusts.  Average high is 77 and the average low is 54.  Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 7:34pm.

