First Alert Forecast: warming trend through mid-late week

TUESDAY: Outside of a few passing high clouds, expect mainly sunny skies as we begin the warming process that will take us through the rest of the work week. Expect morning 40s to give way to afternoon 60s and lower 70s again. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be a noticeable part of your Wednesday – though we’ll be able to warm up into the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon hours with some sun breaks mixing during the afternoon hours. A few wayward showers could mix in late afternoon, also overnight – as lows fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure moves back over the area, sunshine becomes more dominate through late week as highs rocket toward the middle – even some upper – 80s. Humidity levels won’t spike until the late parts of the weekend with an approaching system that will kick up a chance for widely spaced showers and storms, leading into early next week – more widespread chances by Tuesday that could feature a few strong storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.