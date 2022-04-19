Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warming trend through mid-late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Outside of a few passing high clouds, expect mainly sunny skies as we begin the warming process that will take us through the rest of the work week. Expect morning 40s to give way to afternoon 60s and lower 70s again. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be a noticeable part of your Wednesday – though we’ll be able to warm up into the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon hours with some sun breaks mixing during the afternoon hours. A few wayward showers could mix in late afternoon, also overnight – as lows fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure moves back over the area, sunshine becomes more dominate through late week as highs rocket toward the middle – even some upper – 80s. Humidity levels won’t spike until the late parts of the weekend with an approaching system that will kick up a chance for widely spaced showers and storms, leading into early next week – more widespread chances by Tuesday that could feature a few strong storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: DRY & COOLER...FOR NOW
Warming up by mid-week
First Alert Forecast: much quieter this week as temperatures trend warmer
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: gradual clearing Monday; much quieter week ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much quieter week ahead post-Easter weekend storms