First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet pattern to continue into the weekend as we trend warmer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another nice and cool afternoon is ahead of us as mostly sunny skies prevail across central and southwest MS. Temperatures this afternoon will be below normal with highs expected to top out close to 70 degrees. We’ll notice clouds building back in overnight as a disturbance starts to creep in from the NW. Expect lows to fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers, mainly later in the day for the western half of the area. Most spots, however, will get away without seeing any rain tomorrow. High temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow and closer to average in the middle ad upper 70s as winds become more southerly.

A quiet pattern is on track to continue through the rest of the work week and over the weekend as well. With upper level ridging building in overhead, we are expecting to turn warmer and muggier over the coming days. We should see temperatures peak in the middle to possibly upper 80s through the weekend. Our next best chance to see showers will likely hold off until early next week as a cold front slips into the region. We’ll have more details on this as we get closer to time.

