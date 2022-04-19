Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet pattern to continue into the weekend as we trend warmer

Warm-up likely this week
Warm-up likely this week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another nice and cool afternoon is ahead of us as mostly sunny skies prevail across central and southwest MS. Temperatures this afternoon will be below normal with highs expected to top out close to 70 degrees. We’ll notice clouds building back in overnight as a disturbance starts to creep in from the NW. Expect lows to fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers, mainly later in the day for the western half of the area. Most spots, however, will get away without seeing any rain tomorrow. High temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow and closer to average in the middle ad upper 70s as winds become more southerly.

A quiet pattern is on track to continue through the rest of the work week and over the weekend as well. With upper level ridging building in overhead, we are expecting to turn warmer and muggier over the coming days. We should see temperatures peak in the middle to possibly upper 80s through the weekend. Our next best chance to see showers will likely hold off until early next week as a cold front slips into the region. We’ll have more details on this as we get closer to time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
‘It’s under investigation’ | Few public details disclosed about JPD officer who made $140K from record overtime last year
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet stretch through week ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend through mid-late week
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: DRY & COOLER...FOR NOW
Warming up by mid-week
First Alert Forecast: much quieter this week as temperatures trend warmer