Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Film led by Canton High students makes debut at Malco

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new film opened Monday featuring students from Canton High School.

The Money Grab made its debut at Malco Theater on Monday.

The film is written by Canton student Kamari Brooks, and was produced and directed by Maximus Wright Productions.

The film also stars Caitlin Nelson, who also attends Canton High School.

The proceeds from the film will help fund scholarships for the students who are involved in the film.

“I’m thinking about resuming writing, but as of right now I’m just focusing on school right now and keeping my head in the books right now,” Brooks said.

The movie started off as a school project that grew into a full film.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
‘It’s under investigation’ | Few public details disclosed about JPD officer who made $140K from record overtime last year
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

Latest News

Film lead by Canton High students makes debut at Malco
Film lead by Canton High students makes debut at Malco
Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson
Teen charged after high schooler critically injured in drunken prom night crash
Mississippi to award new forgivable loan programs for health-related degrees for first time since 2015
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know: JPD officer investigation, murder-suicide, Verizon Wireless wages