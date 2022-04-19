Film led by Canton High students makes debut at Malco

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new film opened Monday featuring students from Canton High School.

The Money Grab made its debut at Malco Theater on Monday.

The film is written by Canton student Kamari Brooks, and was produced and directed by Maximus Wright Productions.

The film also stars Caitlin Nelson, who also attends Canton High School.

The proceeds from the film will help fund scholarships for the students who are involved in the film.

“I’m thinking about resuming writing, but as of right now I’m just focusing on school right now and keeping my head in the books right now,” Brooks said.

The movie started off as a school project that grew into a full film.

