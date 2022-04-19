Biden to talk infrastructure during New Hampshire visit

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

The White House said the president will talk about how investments in U.S. ports will help the national economy.

The bipartisan infrastructure law allocates $17 billion for port infrastructure. The funds will also help bolster supply chains.

The White House said the investments will help lower costs for all Americans.

Tuesday’s speech at Portsmouth harbor comes as recent reports show consumer prices in March hit a 40-year record high.

