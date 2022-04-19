Connect. Shop. Support Local.
73-year-old killed after his truck collides with BMW on I-55

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 73-year-old man was killed during a crash on the interstate Monday morning, the Mississippi Highway Patrol has revealed.

The wreck happened at 8:40 a.m. on I-55 north of Lincoln County.

Walter Robinson, 73, of Brookhaven, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup when it collided with a 2018 BMW car driven by Edward Johnson, 51, of Picayune.

Robinson suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead.

