WLBT’s Things To Know 4/18/22: Vicksburg bar fight, medical marijuana, and a coerced baptism

1. Vicksburg bar fight

An investigation is underway in Vicksburg after a bar fight led to a stabbing and a shooting. Vicksburg Police say a fight took place at Jacques Bar early this morning, where two women were injured. The violence then continued a few blocks away on Clay Street. Police say a dark-colored car pulled in front of an SUV with three people inside and began shooting. One man was hit in the shoulder and faces non-life-threatening injuries.

2. Medical marijuana

DeSoto County officials to discuss opting-out of medical marijuana

Several cities in Mississippi have decided to opt-out of the medical marijuana program, and some are still discussing whether or not they will participate. Back in February, Governor Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2095 into law, establishing a medical marijuana program for the state of Mississippi. As part of the new law, Mississippi cities and counties have until May 3 to decide whether they will opt out of allowing medical marijuana businesses in their communities, so far Ridgeland, Pass Christian, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pontotoc, Madison, Clinton, and Horn Lake have said no to the program. In a statement, the City of Horn Lake says they opted out until they can “gather more information, especially concerning zoning.”

3. Coerced baptism

The woman claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop. (Source: WTVC/HAMILTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/ROBIN FLORES/CNN)

The woman suing Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies over an alleged coerced baptism is dead. Shandle Marie Riley, 42, was found dead at a home in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday. Riley made headlines in 2019 after claiming deputies baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop. “I think the history of it in the media will show that a baptism by a police officer in the line of duty, in exchange for leniency in a criminal case is beyond the pale,” said Robin Flores, Riley’s attorney. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Riley was found dead at a residence in Soddy-Daisy.

