Vicksburg officer resigns after on-duty sexual assault allegations

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty resigned about one week after being placed on administrative leave.

Police officer Derrick Dotson sent in his resignation Wednesday, but the mayor and Board of Aldermen officially accepted the resignation Monday, April 18.

The police department conducted an internal investigation to see if any policies and procedures were violated.

According to city officials, Dotson and booking officer Jessie Harris didn’t follow proper protocol during the arrest and booking of Ejeane Lewis, the accuser in the case.

The mayor and Board of Aldermen terminated Harris, who was on probation for a previous incident unrelated to the recent allegations.

The Attorney General’s office is still currently investigating the sexual allegations.

