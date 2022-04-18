Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Trial dates set for trio allegedly involved in Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme

Cornelius and Johnson
Cornelius and Johnson(Mississippi OSA)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trial dates have been set for the three people arrested in connection with the embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money designed to keep Hinds County voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hinds County District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson is expected to go to trial at 9 a.m. on October 3 at the Hinds County Courthouse.

A status hearing in the commissioner’s case is slated for 9 a.m. September 16, and all pre-trial motions must be filed no later than September 9.

Johnson is facing 26 felony counts in connection with a scheme to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money awarded to the county through the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Charges include accepting bribes to ensure contracts were awarded to companies affiliated with Clinton businessman Cedric Cornelius and businesswoman Sudie Jones-Teague.

Jones-Teague is slated to go to trial on September 12, while Cornelius is expected to go to trial on September 26.

A status hearing is set in Jones-Teague’s case for August 29, with all pre-trial motions due to be filed no later than August 22, court documents state.

Cornelius’ status hearing is set for September, with all pre-trial motions due no later than September 1.

All cases are before Special Appointed Circuit Judge Jess Dickinson.

Cornelius’ company, Apogee Group II, was hired for cleaning services and to provide election equipment audits following the November 2020 elections.

The company allegedly received $188,771 in grant monies to provide the services, court records indicate.

Jones-Teague is the registered agent of New Beginnings LLC, a beauty shop in Crystal Springs. That company was hired by the commission to provide cleaning services at Election Commission headquarters and District 3 polling locations, as well as to provide a training luncheon for new commissioners.

New Beginnings’ contracts totaled $122,016, with $4,216 coming from county coffers, not grants.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
Man arrested for attempted rape of 79-year-old woman in Fayette
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Killer Crab Seafood in Gautier has been cooking up lots of crawfish for folks who want a...
Crawfish make big splash for Easter dinner

Latest News

A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department reporting nearly 100 vacancies among sworn officers
Vicksburg officer resigns after on-duty sexual assault allegations
Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
How to donate to family of 2 brothers killed in Huntsville crash