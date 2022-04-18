Trial dates set for trio allegedly involved in Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trial dates have been set for the three people arrested in connection with the embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money designed to keep Hinds County voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hinds County District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson is expected to go to trial at 9 a.m. on October 3 at the Hinds County Courthouse.

A status hearing in the commissioner’s case is slated for 9 a.m. September 16, and all pre-trial motions must be filed no later than September 9.

Johnson is facing 26 felony counts in connection with a scheme to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money awarded to the county through the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Charges include accepting bribes to ensure contracts were awarded to companies affiliated with Clinton businessman Cedric Cornelius and businesswoman Sudie Jones-Teague.

Jones-Teague is slated to go to trial on September 12, while Cornelius is expected to go to trial on September 26.

A status hearing is set in Jones-Teague’s case for August 29, with all pre-trial motions due to be filed no later than August 22, court documents state.

Cornelius’ status hearing is set for September, with all pre-trial motions due no later than September 1.

All cases are before Special Appointed Circuit Judge Jess Dickinson.

Cornelius’ company, Apogee Group II, was hired for cleaning services and to provide election equipment audits following the November 2020 elections.

The company allegedly received $188,771 in grant monies to provide the services, court records indicate.

Jones-Teague is the registered agent of New Beginnings LLC, a beauty shop in Crystal Springs. That company was hired by the commission to provide cleaning services at Election Commission headquarters and District 3 polling locations, as well as to provide a training luncheon for new commissioners.

New Beginnings’ contracts totaled $122,016, with $4,216 coming from county coffers, not grants.

