Suspect arrested, charged after fleeing from deputy on Interstate 20 in Rankin Co.

(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with felony fleeing in Rankin County on Monday.

A deputy with Rankin County Criminal Interdiction unit observed a silver Mercedes Sedan traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at a high rate of speed, according to a press release.

The deputy then activated his blue lights and the individual began to pull off the road. The release says before the suspect came to a stop, he pulled back into traffic and quickly accelerated to speeds in excess of 100mph.

Officers from Pearl Police Department were able to spike the suspect’s vehicle and he was finally brought to a stop on Interstate 20 near the outlet malls in Pearl.

The suspect was identified as Jose Zermeno from Dallas, Texas. Zermeno was transported to the Rankin County Jail.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Zermeno in front of Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.

Brandon Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted in bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.

