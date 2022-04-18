Sheriff to receive $1M in APRA funds for new vehicles, technology, college internship program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones was noticeably pleased Monday after he stepped out of the board of supervisors meeting.

The board had just voted to allocate $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to his department.

The funds will be used for a variety of things, including purchasing 10 new vehicles for patrol and investigations.

“This is big for us,” he said. “We’ve been working on this for a while.”

About $400,000 of the sheriff’s $1 million ask will go toward replacing aging fleet vehicles, including some that have been in use since the late Malcolm McMillin was in office.

McMillin was defeated for a fifth term in 2011.

Jones said the money will also go toward purchasing new computers, hiring summer workers, and establishing an internship program with Jackson State University.

Approximately $100,000 would go toward funding the internship.

“That’s kind of a ballpark figure right now,” he said. “We think it will be some type of collaboration with the School of Political Science of the School of Criminal Justice.”

“I look forward to developing some type of internship with at least one of the departments.”

As for the vehicles, Jones said they would be purchased as soon as possible.

He says the county is looking at buying Ford Interceptors, which are currently available on state contract.

However, because APRA money comes from the federal government, federal procurement laws would have to be followed.

Said Jones, “We look forward to making some of the purchases as soon as possible.”

In all, the county is expected to receive $45 million in ARPA funds, which will be paid to the county in two “tranches.” The county received its first tranche of more than $22 million last summer.

Funds can be used by local governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, provide premium pay to essential workers, invest in water, sewer, and broadband, and make up for losses of revenue brought about by the pandemic, the National Association of Counties website states.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.