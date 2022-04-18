Residents, restaurant workers say this year’s Easter feels more normal than the last two

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some residents across the metro say this year’s Easter holiday feels different than the last two, which were somewhat overshadowed by the pandemic.

“I feel like we’re slowly getting back to normalcy,” Jackson resident Gwenolyn Stephens said.

A number of people in the metro followed their morning church service with brunch at Babalu in Fondren Sunday.

Stephens said she felt a lot more comfortable doing so this year than she would have the last couple of years because of COVID-19.

“I think there’s so many other people that are getting vaccinated, so I feel like it’s safer now as opposed to a year or two years ago,” she said.

The restaurant’s general manager, Kendall Anderson, said the pandemic doesn’t seem to be keeping large groups away, and she welcomes the increased business.

“We’ve definitely seen a lot more people this weekend, and we’ve seen a lot of bigger parties come out,” Anderson said. “We expected a really busy Easter with all the churches and stuff, but this weather is kind of keeping people away I think. But it’s definitely a different feeling this year.”

She said certain safety protocols like sanitization and distancing are still in place, but — for the most part — the restaurant dialed back its restrictions for customers and staff.

“Some of us wear a mask. A lot of us who were vaccinated don’t wear masks. They have the option to, but it’s definitely not as mandatory as it used to be,” Anderson said.

As for Stephens, she and her son said they hope the shift back to normalcy continues.

“We’re tired of living on edge.”

According to the state health department, COVID-19 really never peaked during the springtime.

COVID chart (Mississippi State Department of Health)

However, you can still see a difference in this year’s numbers versus the last two.

During Easter 2020, for example, a seven-day average of 165 cases were reported.

Then, on Easter last year, the seven-day average jumped up to 205 cases reported.

In contrast, 86 new cases were reported in the department’s most recent update.

To continue limiting the spread of the virus, health experts are now recommending a second booster shot to certain groups.

Beginning Monday, the shot will be available to those 50 and older as well as to Immuno-compromised people who are at least 12 years old.

