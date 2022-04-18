JPD searching for suspect involved with armed robbery of business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

JPD says the man entered the business with a handgun and demanded cash.

If you have any information, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

