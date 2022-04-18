Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gov. Tate Reeves signs legislation increasing punishments for human trafficking

Governor Tate Reeves has announced the signing of House Bill 971, which prohibits any person from driving a commercial vehicle if convicted of any crime under the Mississippi Human Trafficking Act.(WMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has announced the signing of House Bill 971, which prohibits any person from driving a commercial vehicle if convicted of any crime under the Mississippi Human Trafficking Act.

This also includes those convicted of any felony involving sex trafficking under federal law.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, over the course of 2011 to 2019, the number of defendants charged with human trafficking in U.S. district courts increased by 79%. The number of defendants convicted increased by 80%.

This legislation disqualifies individuals convicted of human trafficking from ever driving a commercial motor vehicle again.

“Human trafficking is a vile and disgusting crime. Mississippi’s supply chains have no room for human traffickers and the individuals that perpetuate this abuse deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Reeves.

“This legislation offers another deterrent to fight against human traffickers and punish those who commit this horrendous act.”

