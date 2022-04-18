Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: much quieter this week as temperatures trend warmer

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cloudy and misty start to our Monday this morning, skies will gradually become sunny going forward into this afternoon. Temperatures today will be on the cooler side with highs only reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s with a breezy north wind. Quiet, clear, and cool conditions are expected to carry into tonight with low temperatures forecast to bottom out in the middle 40s.

Tuesday will shape up to an all-around nice and bright day. Mostly sunny skies should be around all day long as high pressure holds strong across much of the region. Temperatures, however, will still be below average in the lower 70s in most spots.

Besides a stray shower chance Wednesday, the rest of the week should consist of drier and warmer weather. A gradual warm-up is on track to take place as highs rebound back to the 80s by Thursday, which will continue into the weekend. Our next best opportunity for showers will likely hold off until late weekend or the start of next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trending warmer through the week.
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Flood Warning issued for several Miss. counties
Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
Man arrested for attempted rape of 79-year-old woman in Fayette
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Killer Crab Seafood in Gautier has been cooking up lots of crawfish for folks who want a...
Crawfish make big splash for Easter dinner

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: gradual clearing Monday; much quieter week ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much quieter week ahead post-Easter weekend storms
Warming up this week
First Alert Forecast: improving weather conditions expected into tonight
Drier weather likely this week.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast