First Alert Forecast: much quieter this week as temperatures trend warmer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cloudy and misty start to our Monday this morning, skies will gradually become sunny going forward into this afternoon. Temperatures today will be on the cooler side with highs only reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s with a breezy north wind. Quiet, clear, and cool conditions are expected to carry into tonight with low temperatures forecast to bottom out in the middle 40s.

Tuesday will shape up to an all-around nice and bright day. Mostly sunny skies should be around all day long as high pressure holds strong across much of the region. Temperatures, however, will still be below average in the lower 70s in most spots.

Besides a stray shower chance Wednesday, the rest of the week should consist of drier and warmer weather. A gradual warm-up is on track to take place as highs rebound back to the 80s by Thursday, which will continue into the weekend. Our next best opportunity for showers will likely hold off until late weekend or the start of next week.

