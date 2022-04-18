Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: gradual clearing Monday; much quieter week ahead

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONDAY: After active parts of the Easter weekend, we’ll head into the beginning of the new week much quieter. Clouds – a few spritz and sprinkles will be possible to head out the door early, but gradually, clouds will break for more periods of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Amid cool north breezes, expect highs in the 60s to lower 70s. We’ll stay clear and quiet tonight with lows falling back into the 40s.

TUESDAY: Outside of a few passing high clouds, expect mainly sunny skies as we begin the warming process that will take us through the rest of the work week. Expect morning 40s to give way to afternoon 60s and lower 70s again. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak front will approach the region through mid-week. This will help kick an opportunity for a few showers or storms, but most will likely get through this time dry. Wednesday will feature variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Sunshine becomes more dominate through late week as highs rocket toward the middle – even some upper – 80s. Humidity levels won’t spike until the late parts of the weekend with an approaching system that will kick up a chance for widely spaced showers and storms, leading into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

