First Alert Forecast: DRY & COOLER...FOR NOW

By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dry and breezy weather is moving in for much of this week.  A little chill will be felt in the air tonight and in the morning with lows in the lower 40s.  Sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in there upper 60s.  70s return Wednesday and 80s kick in on Thursday and will last into this weekend.  The humidity will build by then and we’ll see the next chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.  It’s nice to break the streak of stormy Tuesday and Wednesdays.  The next threat of storms will be monitored for severe potential, but this looks low for now. Average high is 77 and the average low is 54 this time of year.  Today’s high only reached 64 degrees behind the cool front that brought us storms Eastern evening.  Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 7:33pm.  Northerly wind at 15mph tonight and northeasterly at 10mph Tuesday with higher gusts possible tonight and Tuesday.

